NEW YORK (CNN) – Stephen Colbert came out swinging against Attorney General Jeff Sessions on his show on Thursday night. The “Late Show” host took issue with Sessions citing the Bible in support of separating migrant parents from their children at the border.

“Usually, for me to talk about a news story on this show, especially a tragic one, it has to be something that everybody’s already talking about,” Colbert explained. “But this story is different, because this is the conversation everyone should be having.”

“I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government, because God has ordained the government for his purposes,” Sessions said at a press event Wednesday. “Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves. Consistent, fair application of law is in itself a good and moral thing and that protects the weak, it protects the lawful. Our policies that can result in short-term separation of families are not unusual or unjustified.”

Colbert took severe issue with those remarks.

“Hey, don’t bring God into this,” Colbert said. “But if he just read a little bit further into Romans 13:10, ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself. Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.'”

