Carl Wagner, Crime, Dallas, Federal Money, theft

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in Dallas say a housing official who directed more than $800,000 in federal money to a friend is no longer working for the city.

City leaders on Thursday disclosed to The Dallas Morning News the departure of Carl Wagner, but didn’t offer any other details.

Wagner was placed on paid leave since March when the newspaper reported his relationship to a homebuilder who received a city contract to build low-income housing.

The builder previously was barred from seeking federal funds to build in Fort Worth because of a legal dispute there. The man also misrepresented his financial history to Dallas officials by saying he’d never filed for bankruptcy.

An internal investigation found that Wagner violated personnel rules.

He did not respond to requests for comment by the newspaper.

