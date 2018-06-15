PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Expect some big traffic delays when traveling through Plano this weekend. Construction crews will be demolishing the Plano Parkway bridge, and that will keep U.S. Highway 75 closed in both directions from 2:00 a.m. on Saturday until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Motorists traveling both northbound and southbound between 15th Street and Renner Road will be forced onto a detoured path on the frontage roads. This closure also includes the entrance and exit ramps to and from the President George Bush Turnpike, so additional delays are expected along that highway too.

The northbound HOV lane between Interstate-635 and Galatyn Parkway will be closed as well.

Those drivers looking for alternate routes will likely want to utilize Alma Drive or even Custer Road to the west of the closed highway. To the east, the best option will be Plano Road and Avenue K. Any of these roadways should see far less backup than what is expected along Highway 75 this weekend.