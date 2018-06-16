Dallas police are searching for two men who stole tires from a business in May. (Dallas PD)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and finding two men who stole tires from a business in May. Police released surveillance video of the suspects in the act.

Police say the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on May 20 when the suspect pried open the door of a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Highway.

The video shows the men taking three tires and some tools from the business.

The men left the scene in a gold SUV-type vehicle, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban. They are described as Hispanic men in their late 20’s or early 30’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.8066.