James Sikora (Lewisville PD)

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after police say he caused a crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 5:30 a.m., the man in a silver Ford Mustang was driving erratically and clipped a Nissan on the side of the bridge at northbound I-35E and business SH-121. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, a 55-year-old woman was killed in the crash. It’s currently unknown which vehicle she was in. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, identified as James Sikora, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

