  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:05 PMBlue Bloods
    12:05 AMBlue Bloods
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boxing, Carlos Ocampo, Errol Spence Jr, Frisco, IBF Welterweight Champion, The Star

FRISCO (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. stopped Carlos Ocampo in the first round Saturday night to retain the IBF welterweight crown.

Fighting in front of a home crowd at the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, Spence improved to 24-0 with his 11th straight knockout and 21st overall.

errol Errol Spence Jr. Keeps IBF Title At Home With Quick Knockout Of Carlos Ocampo

Errol Spence Jr. (CBS11)

Ocampo crumpled to the canvas after a right hand to the body just as the first round was ending. The Mexican challenger tried to get up but went down to his knees and was counted out in the battle of unbeaten fighters.

Spence was fighting in front of a big crowd in the 12,000-seat football stadium that doubles as the indoor practice facility for the Cowboys at their headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined Spence in the ring after the quick victory, winking to the camera while congratulating the fighter who grew up in DeSoto, just south of Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and several teammates were in the crowd as well.

gettyimages 976769530 e1529207472862 Errol Spence Jr. Keeps IBF Title At Home With Quick Knockout Of Carlos Ocampo

Errol Spence Jr. knocks out Carlos Ocampo in the first round of a IBF Welterweight Championship bout at The Ford Center at The Star on June 16, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It was the second defense of the 147-pound title that Spence won last summer in Englishman Kell Brook’s hometown.

Ocampo (22-1) was fighting professionally outside his home country for the first time.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s