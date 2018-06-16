MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested for taking pictures up a woman’s skirt after he warned her that someone was taking pictures up her skirt, police say.

Police responded to a Walmart in the 900 block of North Walnut Creek on Thursday. The woman told police she was shopping when she was approached by the suspect who told her that his wife saw another man taking pictures up her skirt while she wasn’t looking.

According to police, the suspect then told the woman that he was going to get his wife, but he never returned. The woman then told Walmart staff who then reviewed surveillance video.

It was determined that the man who had warned the woman was actually the suspect in the incident. The surveillance video showed the man appearing to photograph the woman up her skirt.

Detectives also recognized the suspect in the video from another case involving the same man. He was later identified as Timothy McCalla.

McCalla was previously arrested two weeks ago for attempted kidnapping in Mansfield. He jumped out of some bushes at a 15-year-old girl in the 3000 block of Gertie Barrett Road, and it was believed he was trying to abduct her.

McCalla was arrested Friday morning for invasive visual recording. His bond is set at $15,000.

The Mansfield Police Department is warning the community of McCalla as he is also a registered sex offender stemming from a 2006 sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Arkansas when he was 18 years old.