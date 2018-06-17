  • CBS 11On Air

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight broke out at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco Friday evening. A 17-year-old boy was badly injured in the incident.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sincere Wheat and 18-year-old Jonathan Ekeocha-Ivy. Both are from The Colony. They were transported to Frisco Jail and then to the Collin County detention facility where they are currently being held on aggravated assault charges.

mugs1 2 Arrested For Fight At Frisco Mall That Injured Teen

Sincere Wheat (L) and Jonathan Ekeocha-Ivy (R) (Frisco PD)

Wheat is being held on a $25,000 bond while Ekocha-Ivy is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Videos of the fight were shared throughout social media and showed the suspects assaulting a teenager while he was unconscious.

The 17-year-old victim from Little Elm was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered several facial fractures but was released Saturday morning.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010.

