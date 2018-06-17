FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight broke out at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco Friday evening. A 17-year-old boy was badly injured in the incident.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sincere Wheat and 18-year-old Jonathan Ekeocha-Ivy. Both are from The Colony. They were transported to Frisco Jail and then to the Collin County detention facility where they are currently being held on aggravated assault charges.

Wheat is being held on a $25,000 bond while Ekocha-Ivy is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Videos of the fight were shared throughout social media and showed the suspects assaulting a teenager while he was unconscious.

The 17-year-old victim from Little Elm was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered several facial fractures but was released Saturday morning.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010.