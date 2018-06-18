LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Chris Cornell’s 13-year-old daughter paid tribute to the late rocker on Father’s Day with a duet of them singing a Prince hit. Toni Cornell shared a video featuring her and her father singing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was made famous after Sinead O’Connor covered it.

The teen posted the duet to Cornell’s YouTube page with a note that read, “I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday.”

Cornell ended the note with, “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.”

Chris Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave. He died in May 2017 after a performance in Detroit. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. His friend, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, also committed suicide two months later, on Cornell’s birthday.

Toni Cornell honored her father and Bennington in August 2017 with a performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” along with OneRepublic on “Good Morning America.”

The teen also penned a note to her rocker dad on Father’s Day 2017 which was posted on Cornell’s official Facebook page. In it, she talked of his love for another Prince song, “The Beautiful Ones.” The younger Cornell said that her dad introduced her to the song after they watched “Purple Rain” together.

