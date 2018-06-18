SOMERSET, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) – A gender reveal on Sunday did not quite go as planned for one dad and dad-to-be again.

Christopher Ojeda was celebrating Father’s Day, his birthday and the gender reveal party for his second child.

The gender was going was to be revealed after Ojeda kicked a football that contained powder in the color of the baby’s sex. Pink for girl and blue for boy.

But, when he kicked the ball, he slipped, fell and fractured his ankle in the process.

The baby is going to be a girl.

Ojeda said he was in awe because he wanted a boy and he didn’t realize his ankle was fractured until he felt the pain.

He is now waiting to see if needs surgery.

Ojeda is married to Pryscilla Ojeda and they have a 3-year-old girl together.