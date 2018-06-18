  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball game, Blobfish Basketball Classic, charity, jimmy kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, late-night talk show, Local TV, Sen. Ted Cruz, Ted Cruz, Texas Southern University

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

kimmel and cruz 1 TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Beat By Sen. Ted Cruz In Charity Game

(credit: Ted Cruz/Twitter)

With each basket worth a single point, Cruz topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate Saturday at Texas Southern University after neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two.

The Houston Chronicle described the matchup as “a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball.” Speaking for both men, Kimmel said: “We apologize to the game of basketball.”

kimmel and cruz 2 TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Beat By Sen. Ted Cruz In Charity Game

(credit: Jimmy Kimmel/Twitter)

The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who’d said the Republican senator resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game.

Two Houston-based charitable organizations —  Texas Children’s Hospital and Generation One, an education non-profit — are the beneficiaries. Game highlight videos are planned for Kimmel’s late-night talk show program Monday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s