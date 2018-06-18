  • CBS 11On Air

(credit: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch briefly got out of its enclosure at a zoo in Florida this weekend.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that had been accidentally left open. He wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.

The zoo said that guests were never in danger and safety procedures were quickly put into action.

Zoo staff members used food to entice the elephant back into his enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes. Protocols and policies will be discussed including “what was in place that allowed human error like that to happen,” zoo officials said in a Facebook comment.

Ali came to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens from Neverland Ranch in 1997.

