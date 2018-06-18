NILES, IL - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman walks past a Rent-a-Center store September 8, 2005 in Niles, Illinois. Plano, Texas-based Rent-a-Center has said it plans on closing around 162 stores by the end of this year, also stating that about 45 stores were damaged from Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. Mississippi and Alabama. Rent-a-Center is the largest rental-retail store of its kind in the nation and has over 20 stores in the Chicago area. The manager at this Niles store said he had not heard anything about the store closings. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rent-A-Center is being sold to a private equity firm for more than $800 million.

The chain, which leases household goods on a rent-to-own basis, got a second offer from Vintage Capital Management for $15 per share, a 25 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday, and a dollar more per-share than Vintage bid the previous week. The Plano-based company said Monday that it’s accepted the second bid.

In a statement, Rent-A-Center Chief Executive Officer Mitch Fadel said, “The Rent-A-Center Board, having just completed a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives in consultation with outside legal and financial advisors, unanimously supports this transaction and is confident it maximizes value for stockholders while delivering a significant and immediate cash premium.”

Rent-A-Center Inc. has been reviewing its plans over the past year, including a potential sale.

The sale to Vintage is expected to close by the end of 2018.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)