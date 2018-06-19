GALVESTON (AP) — A seventh Guatemalan child severely burned when a volcano erupted this month was transferred to a Texas hospital.
A spokesman for Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston said Tuesday that one child was in critical condition, three were listed as fair and three others were in good condition. Mel Bower says the children range in age from 1 to 16 years old. Further details on them weren’t released.
The Volcano of Fire erupted June 3. Guatemalan officials this week confirmed at least 110 deaths.
Six Guatemalan children were flown to the Shriners Hospital, via military plane, on June 7. Bower says the seventh child arrived last Thursday by private medical transport.
Bower says any of the children, when discharged from the hospital, would remain in Texas for outpatient care.