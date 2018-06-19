The Fuego Volcano continues to release ash and smoke more than a week after a violent eruption, as seen from the village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 11, 2018. - A week after Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption the death toll has reached 110, leaving dozens of people injured, more than 12,000 evacuated and some 4,500 with no homes to return to, according to figures from the country's disaster agency. (Photo Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

GALVESTON (AP) — A seventh Guatemalan child severely burned when a volcano erupted this month was transferred to a Texas hospital.

A spokesman for Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston said Tuesday that one child was in critical condition, three were listed as fair and three others were in good condition. Mel Bower says the children range in age from 1 to 16 years old. Further details on them weren’t released.

The Volcano of Fire erupted June 3. Guatemalan officials this week confirmed at least 110 deaths.

Six Guatemalan children were flown to the Shriners Hospital, via military plane, on June 7. Bower says the seventh child arrived last Thursday by private medical transport.

Bower says any of the children, when discharged from the hospital, would remain in Texas for outpatient care.