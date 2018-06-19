DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fed up with all the food waste around town, one Dallas woman is on a personal crusade to help turn scraps into compost.

Lauren Clarke, a trained chef and master gardener launched, Turn Compost on Earth Day this past April.

“Wanted to be sure that Earth Day was a day that I brought together my passion for reducing food waste and launched. I thought it would be a great day to start,” said Clarke.

Clarke, along with a team, goes around to homes and businesses picking up their food scraps placed in five-gallon buckets and turn it into compost, which is usually used by the clients themselves for garden fertilizer or as feed in nearby farms.

“Food scraps could be anything from coffee grinds to egg shells, to raw fruits and vegetable, grains, crackers,” said Clarke.

She says the City of Dallas claims 30 percent of all material that ends up in city landfills could be compostable.

“Food waste is actually a national and international issue, and I think Dallas is behind other cities in the U.S. in terms of what we are doing to recycle food waste in our community.”

Her start-up has gained a lot of attention around Dallas’ Lakewood neighborhood and she is now hoping businesses will jump on board.

For more on composting food waste in Dallas, click here.