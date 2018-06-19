  • CBS 11On Air

By Andrea Lucia
GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A DPS trooper was injured after being dragged by a drunk driving suspect Tuesday evening.

The DPS said a trooper made a traffic stop on a Chrysler SUV on the right shoulder of IH 30, near Division Street in Greenville.

adps DPS Trooper Dragged, Injured In Greenville

DPS incident in Greenville (Andrea Lucia – CBS11)

After conducting a field sobriety test, the trooper attempted to arrest the driver for DWI. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect got back into his SUV and drove approximately 100 yards, dragging the trooper. 

During the incident, the trooper fired his gun and hit the suspect.

The suspect then crashed the SUV into the concrete barrier that divides the east and west lanes of IH 30 and ran across the eastbound lanes of IH 30. 

The trooper chased and caught the suspect in a parking lot on the south side of the interstate. 

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The trooper endured non-life threatening injuries from being dragged and was taken to a medical center for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. 

