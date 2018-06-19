DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rodney Smith Jr. from Alabama is the man behind the “50 States, 50 Lawns Challenge” and is in Dallas, spreading kindness with every lawn he mows.

He doesn’t charge for it, and he does it for those who need it most.

Currently he’s on a mission to provide the service in all 50 states.

“I’m driving to 48 and flying to Alaska and Hawaii,” said Smith.

He says the idea for the challenge came from a chance encounter he had with an elderly man some years ago.

“It happened the day when I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn, and it looked like he was struggling so I pulled over and helped him out. That night I decided to mow free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans,” said Smith.

While he is in Dallas mowing lawns and meeting new friends, he hopes his actions will inspire others to do the same.

“Not too many people these days love thy neighbor. They don’t help one another out. So, I’m just trying to encourage others to help people out,” said Smith.

Through his organization, Raising Men Lawn Service, he is encouraging other young men to do the same and mow the yards of 50 needy people.

“Once they reach 50, we fly to wherever they are we do lawns with them and also give them a brand new lawn mower,” he said.

Dallas is Smith’s 31st stop on the cross-country effort.