FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting death in the 4900 block of Ranch View Road, near Bellaire Drive in the southwestern part of the city. Authorities were called about gunshots at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived at the scene to find a woman dead outside.

The body appeared to be resting in the grass along the side of a home. Detectives blocked the area off and could be seen combing through the grass and searching for evidence. Further details about the investigation have not yet been released by officials.

Police are treating this case as a homicide, but no information has been given about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page for the latest updates.