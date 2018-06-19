WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Ranch View Road, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting death in the 4900 block of Ranch View Road, near Bellaire Drive in the southwestern part of the city. Authorities were called about gunshots at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived at the scene to find a woman dead outside.

The body appeared to be resting in the grass along the side of a home. Detectives blocked the area off and could be seen combing through the grass and searching for evidence. Further details about the investigation have not yet been released by officials.

Police are treating this case as a homicide, but no information has been given about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s