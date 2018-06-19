MESQUITE (CBDFW.COM) – Cassius Shakembe Williams, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Erik Williams, is behind bars today charged with Capital Murder.

Cassius Williams and Rozman Rah-saan Shannon Jr. are both charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two men on June 12.

According to police, officers in Mesquite were called to an area near Gus Thomasson Road and Whitson Way after reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found 19-year-old Jacob Hollett and 18-year-old James Prater had both been shot.

Hollett was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan. The teenager was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Prater, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found nearby in the driver’s seat of a red Dodge pickup.

Police say the victims met with Williams, 20, and Shannon, 21, to sell them marijuana, but one of the men pulled a gun and demanded the drugs. Investigators say Hollett was shot first as he attempted to drive away and Prater was shot second. Both men were hit several times.

Williams and Shannon, both Garland residents, are each charged with two counts of Capital Murder with bonds of $1 million each. If convicted, the men could face the death penalty.

Erik Williams was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 3rd round of the 1991 NFL Draft and played for the team from 1991 to 2000. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ.