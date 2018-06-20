HAWAII (CBSDFW.COM) – Tourists traveling in a boat were surprised by floating lava from Hawaii’s fissure in the sea.

Video of the floating lava was posted on social media on Tuesday and has since gotten more than 16,000 views.

Social media user, Joshua Burbank, who filmed the video captioned, “One of the strangest things I’ve seen this week. It’s a lavaberg, the size of a van, floating in the sea!”

Kilauea’s eruption began around six weeks ago, devastating Hawaii’s Big Island.

The volcano has destroyed hundreds of houses and has led to the evacuation of entire communities.

Around two dozen fissures have opened on the volcano’s flanks since it started, and experts say so far, there is no end in sight.