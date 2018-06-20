  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Basketball, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Maya Moore scored 21, Sylvia Fowles added 19 points and 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-83 on Tuesday night.

The Lynx (5-6) made all eight of their free throws in the final 1:11 to hold off a late charge from the Wings (5-5).

Minnesota jumped in front early with 12 straight points and led 25-10 in the first quarter. The Wings closed within nine before the end of the period, but the Lynx pushed the lead back to double digits early in the second quarter and kept it there until the final two minutes of the game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx on June 19, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins-Smith’s 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left cut the deficit to 87-83 after the Wings had trailed by as many as 21. Diggins-Smith finished with 17 points and Liz Cambage added 16 points and nine boards.

For the defending champion Lynx, the victory was the second time this season that they have won back-to-back games.

