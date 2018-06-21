TRAFFICDallas High Five Interchange Re-opens In All Directions After Morning Wreck
Filed Under:bottled water, Canada, hot dog water, Hot dogs, Local TV, Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Canada (CBSDFW.COM) – When it comes to different variations of bottled water, one thing they have in common, is the idea they’re healthy.

Well, here’s another one said to be healthy, but it may not sound like it.

During a festival in Vancouver last weekend, among the vendors selling food, drinks, and crafts was one selling “hot dog water.”

A man wearing a full-body hot dog costume spent the day selling bottled hot dog water — water used to boil hot dogs — at $37.99 Canadian dollars per bottle, or $28.57 U.S dollars.

He marketed the product as a gluten-free, sodium-rich drink that can help people boost electrolytes, lose weight and look younger.

Hot dog water does not promise to give you buns of steel.

awater Bottled Hot Dog Water: Its A Thing

hot dog water (Global TV)

 

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s