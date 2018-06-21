VANCOUVER, Canada (CBSDFW.COM) – When it comes to different variations of bottled water, one thing they have in common, is the idea they’re healthy.

Well, here’s another one said to be healthy, but it may not sound like it.

During a festival in Vancouver last weekend, among the vendors selling food, drinks, and crafts was one selling “hot dog water.”

A man wearing a full-body hot dog costume spent the day selling bottled hot dog water — water used to boil hot dogs — at $37.99 Canadian dollars per bottle, or $28.57 U.S dollars.

He marketed the product as a gluten-free, sodium-rich drink that can help people boost electrolytes, lose weight and look younger.

Hot dog water does not promise to give you buns of steel.