DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck created chaos in Dallas on Thursday, as the High Five interchange was shut down for hours, through the morning rush hour. This is where Central Expressway and the LBJ Freeway intersect. It is often the busiest area of North Texas.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on a ramp from southbound Central Expressway to the eastbound LBJ Freeway.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the tanker truck simply struck a wall and tipped over. Nobody was hurt and no other cars were involved in the crash, but the truck was filled with highly flammable gasoline when it overturned on the ramp. Fuel did not spill, but the position of the truck made it difficult to move.

Since this posed a possible threat to drivers along all parts of the interchange, officials were forced to close highways in all directions. The tanker truck was sprayed down with a flame retardant foam, but authorities still thought that the threat was too great.

At this point, the overturned tanker truck has still not been removed, as crews take their time working to ensure that things are safe. There has been no clear indication as to when the scene will be cleared. The Texas Department of Transportation has only said that it will take “hours and hours.”

Another company came to off-load the gasoline. After that, efforts will be made to upright the tanker truck.

TxDOT said that they could not remember a previous time when the entire High Five was shut down.

Drivers who found themselves stuck in the traffic backup did their best to make good of the frustrating situation. As people started running low on gas, many could be seen turning off their vehicles and getting out of their cars, chatting with other stranded commuters.

A few people even walked to a nearby Whataburger for food.

Crews were able to open a few lanes at about 10:30 a.m. in order to relieve some of the traffic backup. The only directions getting through now are eastbound along the LBJ Freeway and the ramp from the westbound LBJ Freeway to northbound Central Expressway. Everything else remains closed.