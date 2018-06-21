FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The outpouring for immigrant children separated from their parents continues with DFW faith leaders coming forward to calm outrage and concerns at churches across Fort Worth.

Thursday night, people packed University Christian Church near TCU for a night of prayers for immigrant children who have been separated from their families.

Faith leaders spanning several denominations and religions said they needed to do something.

“We have been hearing really an outcry in our congregations,” said Rev. Janet Waggoner of the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.

Waggoner and other spiritual leaders advised attendees not to feel like this is a problem so big it can’t be fixed or that their contributions can’t make a difference.

The vigil was held the same day CBS11 learned two immigrant children being cared by Catholic Charities in Fort Worth were reunited with family members. A spokesman says they’re not necessarily parents, but are relatives.

The faith leaders also acknowledged the role religion has played in this crisis.

Attorney General Jeff Session invoking the Bible to defend the practice of separating families. One Jewish leader at the Fort Worth service noting the Torah warns against the wrongdoings of the strangers over and over again.

The holy leaders asked those gathered not only to pray for the immigrants, but for our leaders, who will be tasked with reuniting those families.

“We have to solve these problems together, and that means that we need to learn to talk to one another from the very most basic core our being,” said Waggoner.