JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JUNE 21: U.S. first lady Melania Trump steps out of her motorcade before boarding an Air Force plane and traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border June 21, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The first lady is traveling to Texas to see first hand the condition and treatment that children taken from their families at the border were receiving from the federal government. Following public outcry and criticism from members of his own party, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the separation of migrant children from their families, a practice the administration employed to deter illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McALLEN (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting two Texas facilities housing some of the more than 2,300 migrant children sent by the U.S. government after their families entered the country illegally.

The first lady’s visit to Upbring New Hope Children’s Center on Thursday comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families. However, his policy of criminally prosecuting illegal border-crossers remains.

Mrs. Trump, whose focus is on children, may have helped encourage her husband to act.

"We all know … they are here without their families. And I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness you’re giving them in these difficult times," Melania Trump tells center's staff, asking how she help reunify families https://t.co/5b8nBfXplL pic.twitter.com/lVwc9DCSgS — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 21, 2018

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she “hates” to see families separated at the border. A White House official followed up Wednesday, saying Mrs. Trump had been making her opinion known to the president that he needed to act to keep migrant families together.