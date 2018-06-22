Comments
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – For all the tragic stories we hear about kids left in hot cars, this one has a happy ending.
Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Dunn was reunited with a 3-year-old girl, just days after he found her unresponsive in a hot car.
When Dunn found the little girl, he put her in his cruiser “under air conditioning” and rushed her to the hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.
The toddler made a full recovery, and the sheriff’s office shared a picture of her reunion with Deputy Dunn on Twitter.
The little girl’s mother, Casey Keller, 33, is charged with child neglect and great bodily harm.
Authorities say she left the little girl in the car overnight.