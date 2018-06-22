GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police released a video Friday of an officer catching a wrong-way driver in broad daylight.

In the Facebook post, police said the officer was driving along Highway 26 when she spotted the wrong-way driver. She was able to stop the car and the driver before anything bad could happen.

The driver was taken to jail for driving while intoxicated.

“Please use this story as a reminder not only to plan a sober ride, but to stay vigilant on the roadway. This happened in broad daylight,” Grapevine police said on Facebook.