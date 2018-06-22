  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dumb, Guitar, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, misspelling, Oops, rhythm, Second Grade Reading Level, Wow
Hard Rock Cafe, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2007: A guitar similar to this one was installed in Atlantic City but there was a problem.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City had to work quickly to fix a misspelling on a 30-foot-tall guitar installed this week.

The sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul guitar, was put up Thursday morning without officials noticing the word “rhythm” was misspelled on the rhythm and treble switch. It included the letter “E.” The guitar is one of two expected to go up at the new resort, with the second slated for installation Saturday at the resort’s entrance.

Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open at noon on June 28 the same day as the new Ocean Resort Casino.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s