FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas father is mourning the loss of his son, who was killed in a skateboarding accident Wednesday night. He is also thanking the man who tried to save his son.

The family is staying at a Salvation Army that’s right across the street, on the corner of Chester and Lancaster, from the hill where David Black’s 16-year-old son took his last breath.

Ricky Vazquez knew the accident was bad just from the sound.

“I heard the impact, but it wasn’t until we pulled over in front did we see him motionless there,” said Vazquez

Fort Worth police said Christafer Gardner-Black tried to jump off his skateboard to avoid traffic. The pickup truck in front of Ricky slammed on the breaks, but couldn’t stop in time.

Ricky and another woman began CPR. He credits his training as a Marine for his quick thinking.

“They don’t train you for losing a child – they train you for losing a comrade,” said Black. “My family saw the whole thing. It was very tragic.”

He could only watch as Ricky fought to save his son.

Ricky said he held the teen as he felt his spirit leave.

Christafer’s dad and stepmother are heartbroken. Black is hanging onto precious memories of his oldest son.

“It didn’t matter how bad things got, he could always find that silver lining around the dark cloud,” said Black.

He’s forever grateful to Ricky and the compassion he showed.

He was so moved by Ricky’s effort to save his son that he asked him to be a pallbearer at his son’s funeral. It’ll be held on Thursday.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family.