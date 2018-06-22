  • CBS 11On Air

By Jennifer Lindgren
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Cedar Hill have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a teenager at gunpoint on Thursday morning. And, according to police, it was not the first time that the suspect tried to take the 16-year-old girl.

It was about 9:00 a.m. when the victim was walking home from a recreation center located on South Clark Road. She said that the suspect approached her in a vehicle and started asking questions. He then pointed a pistol at her and ordered the teenager into his car.

The man traveled about two miles down the street, to the intersection of High Meadows Way and Mount Lebanon Road. As he was driving, the girl jumped out of the moving car and was able to escape. She ran over to another vehicle and used the driver’s phone to call 911.

Jaterin Tyler

Jaterin Tyler (credit: Cedar Hill Police Department)

Police were able to get a good description of the alleged kidnapper from the teen and, after stepping up patrols in the area, the Cedar Hill Police Department found 19-year-old suspect Jaterin Tyler in his home at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, and is now in jail on a $75,000 bond.

The girl is in good condition, all things considered. She was treated for minor injuries after jumping from the moving vehicle to make her escape. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident. The victim told detectives that the same person approached her several months ago, as well.

