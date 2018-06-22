  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegations, Audit, Local TV, sexual assault, Texas A&M University, Title IX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas A&M University has selected a Missouri-based firm to conduct an audit of its Title IX sexual assault investigation processes after receiving criticism for its handling of allegations.

The Eagle reports that university president Michael Young announced Husch Blackwell LLP will review how the school investigates sexual assault allegations and shows sensitivity to trauma.

screen shot 2018 06 22 at 2 43 38 pm e1529696723668 Texas A&M Sex Assault Investigation Process To Be Audited

A&M Campus (Texas A&M University social media)

Several current and former female students came forward this month after student Hannah Shaw publicly accused the university of not doing enough to punish her alleged assaulter.

Shaw had posted on Twitter that her alleged attacker was allowed to rejoin the university’s swim team since being found responsible for sexual abuse in a 2016 Title IX ruling.

The university is also meeting with a group of student survivors to discuss policy changes.

Texas A&M is located about 180 miles south of Dallas.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s