COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas A&M University has selected a Missouri-based firm to conduct an audit of its Title IX sexual assault investigation processes after receiving criticism for its handling of allegations.

The Eagle reports that university president Michael Young announced Husch Blackwell LLP will review how the school investigates sexual assault allegations and shows sensitivity to trauma.

Several current and former female students came forward this month after student Hannah Shaw publicly accused the university of not doing enough to punish her alleged assaulter.

Shaw had posted on Twitter that her alleged attacker was allowed to rejoin the university’s swim team since being found responsible for sexual abuse in a 2016 Title IX ruling.

The university is also meeting with a group of student survivors to discuss policy changes.

Texas A&M is located about 180 miles south of Dallas.

