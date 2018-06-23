FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old man was evicted from the only home he’s known for years in Fort Worth on Friday. All of his belongings were scattered on his front yard Friday evening.

Now, that man’s neighbors are pitching in after learning he lost the home where he’s lived most of his life.

County records show Billie McGruder inherited his home but lost it over unpaid taxes.

His life is on display in the front yard of a home he just lost. “All this is furniture from my living room,” McGruder showed CBS 11. “It’s out there for everybody to see.”

Just two weeks shy of his 80th birthday, he answered a knock at his door Friday morning to find his time at the home was up.

“They come to evict me for back taxes,” said McGruder.

Records show Tarrant County seized his home over nearly $6,000 in unpaid taxes and then auctioned it off to a real estate company for $38,000.

As news of the eviction spread, neighbors jumped in to help.

“I just flew here immediately. He’s like a grandfather to me,” said Anthony Drake, Jr.

Drake lives across the street and said he’s known McGruder his entire life. “It’s a very sad situation,” he said.

Drake grabbed some possessions for safekeeping, and he’s offering McGruder a home for now. He was appalled to see him tossed on the street so easily.

“I guess what it’s your time to go, you just ball up and go,” said McGruder.

Neighbors said McGruder gets easily confused. When CBS 11 asked his age, he said he was 12 years younger than his birthday indicates.

Neighbors are searching for any public or charitable programs that may help him.