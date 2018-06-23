FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police are investigating a crash where a bicyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The crash left the bicyclist in critical condition.

Police say the crash happened at around 5 a.m. in the 10100 block of Independence Parkway. The bicyclist was traveling southbound when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist, later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Orzo of McKinney, was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition with severe head injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver who struck Orzo did stop at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010.