WACO (AP) — HGTV’s Joanna and Chip Gaines have welcomed their fifth child — a boy.

The proud papa announced the birth Saturday on Twitter . He wrote, “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!”

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The stars of the TV show “Fixer Upper” have two daughters and two others sons. Chip Gaines did not immediately reveal the newborn’s name or further details.

He did tweet: “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

The family lives on a farm near Waco, Texas. “Fixer Upper” featured home improvement and renovation projects in Central Texas. It wrapped up its fifth and final season in April.

