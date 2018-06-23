MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teen got the wish of a lifetime granted Saturday – his very own “batcave.” It was all thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas.

It was a surprise that was kept under wraps for weeks. Brian Grossman led the team that built Tyler Newlin’s wish from the ground up.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world. I can’t wait to see the look on his face. We’re all so excited,” said Grossman.

Seeing the “batcave” warmed Erik and Theressa Newlin’s hearts. Their son, Tyler, loves Batman.

Just like his hero, Tyler is a fighter. The 14-year-old is battling a neurological disorder.

And waiting in the shadows during the big reveal was none other than Batman himself.

The family kept the Bat cave secret for two or three weeks. They told Tyler it was a shed for his dad! @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1ZUJV08RgT — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) June 23, 2018

“I just love that people have been so nice to him,” said Erik Newlin.

The “batcave” has all the tools to fight crime and the Texas heat. It came equipped with an air conditioner, Nerf guns, a TV and a Bat-signal.

The cave even came with keys that were custom-built for Tyler and his needs. There’s a ramp for his wheelchair and lights that he can reach.

It was a surprise worth waiting for.

“They’ve had the tarp for the last three weeks. We told Tyler that they were building a storage shed for the lawn equipment, and that the tarp was up to keep the debris from the pool,” said Theressa Newlin.

But dad’s shed will have to wait.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” said Theressa.

Make-A-Wish North Texas said, out of all the wishes it has granted, this was the first one for a “batcave.”