Filed Under:heavy metal, HellYeah, pantera, Vinnie Paul
Vinnie Paul (Pantera/Facebook)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Vinnie Paul, best known as the drummer for the band Pantera, has died at the age of 54, the band confirmed Friday evening.

Paul helped form the heavy metal band Pantera with his brother, “Dimebag” Darrell in 1981. They went on to become one of the biggest names in the heavy metal community.

His brother “Dimebag” Darrell died in 2006.

The band confirmed Paul’s death in a post. No details have been released on a cause of death. The band only asks to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

He was also known recently as a member of the supergroup Hellyeah.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

