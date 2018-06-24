Dallas police are searching for four suspects involved in a deadly home invasion. (Dallas PD)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for suspects who broke into a home early Sunday morning and killed a man.

Police responded to the home invasion robbery at around 3 a.m. in the 4900 block of Veterans Drive. A man and woman were found inside the home with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jimmy Giddings, died from his injuries. The 38-year-old woman, Nikita Dickerson, was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are looking for any information regarding the home invasion and the four suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 214.671.3702.