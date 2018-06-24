DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A video of hundreds of people packing into Deep Ellum early Saturday morning is raising eyebrows — and concerns.

Joshua Hendry took the video that was posted on Facebook. “This neighborhood’s out of control,” he said.

The cell phone video shows hundreds of people overflowing from sidewalks and spilling onto Elm Street. Hendry was on the balcony of Wit’s End.

“I thought it was amusing. But it doesn’t change the fact that it’s extremely dangerous, and it’s a problem,” said Hendry.

David works security at Wit’s End and said it’s a safety issue. He was with Hendry when he snapped a picture of the scene.

“People trying to drive through and then can’t get through. Fire truck was trying to get through — people aren’t moving,” said David.

Fire trucks had no problems passing through the streets Sunday. David said he was concerned for the groups of people seen crossing the street.

“With everything that’s been going on down here, people getting hurt and jumped… it’s not cool,” said David.

A few people CBS 11 spoke to said it was a normal night in Deep Ellum. David said he’s been in the area for 20 years and disagrees.

“I work down here every weekend. I’ve never seen that here on this street like that at all,” said David.

When asked what he thinks led up to the huge crowd, Hendry said, “Every bar on this street closes at the same time, and the entire venue empties out onto Elm Street.”

Hendry described the scene as “mayhem.”

“Alcohol can give you a lot of confidence, and late at night, you see that spilling onto the streets,” said Hendry.

Hendry said he’d like to see an increased police presence in Deep Ellum. He said the crowd eventually went away on its own after about half an hour.