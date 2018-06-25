CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A grandfather with memory issues and his 5-year-old grandson are missing Monday night.

Police said the grandfather, Vincent Nguyen, 80, picked up his grandson, Victor Nguyen from a preschool program around 3:00 p.m. and the family had not seen or heard from them since.

They said the grandfather left his phone at home.

Police are concerned because the boy’s grandfather has gotten lost before and was eventually found in Garland.

Carrollton Police provided the following descriptions:

-Vincent Nguyen 80 year old Asian male, 5’6″, gray/white hair, glasses.

-Victor Nguyen, 5 year old Asian male, green shirt, dark shorts.

-Last seen driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord, TX license plate CW7R555

Anyone who sees the pair should call 911.