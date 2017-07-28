Emergency Assistance Numbers For Plano & RowlettThe cities of Plano and Rowlett are currently experiencing issues with 911 for T-Mobile customers. If you need to get through, you can temporarily dial 972-424-5678 in Plano or 972-412-6201 in Rowlett.

Donate To Help Dallas Seniors In Need Of AC UnitsThe Dallas County Adult Protective Services is taking donations to help seniors in need of air conditioning units or fans.

Arlington Road Rage HotlineThe Arlington Police Department has a new Road Rage Hotline for reporting aggressive driving: 817.459.5389

The Texas Rangers Are HiringCan't get enough of the Texas Rangers as a fan? Maybe you should work for the team! The Rangers are hiring new employees for the final two months of the season. They need everything from parking attendants to customer service representatives.

Fort Worth Cooling StationsFind the community center nearest you and check hours of operation.

Salvation Army Cooling StationsWhen temperatures are forecast to rise and remain in triple digits for an extended period, The Salvation Army will activate 13 Cooling Stations.

Staff Sergeant Joshua Michael Snowden Memorial FundUnited States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Snowden died serving his country on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Humane Society Of North TexasThe Humane Society of North Texas is accepting donations to help care for animals they have rescued.

Grand Prairie Tailgate CompetitionThe event happens Sunday at Loyd Park at Joel Pool Lake

GoFundMe: Bethune Futsal Trip To FloridaAt Bethune Elementary (Dallas ISD) two teachers (Mr. Reyna and Mr. Nascimiento) decided to create a futsal team and give the opportunity to a group of students on what is like to take part of a sports team.

Google Street View At The International Space StationNASA and Google have teamed up to give you a 360 view of the International Space Station. It lets you click on certain areas inside the space station to give you an explanation about what they are and how they work.

Pre-Registration Events For Tarrant County Back To School RoundupMost people may be in full-swing summer mode, but this is crunch time for Tarrant County leaders who are working fast and furious to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.