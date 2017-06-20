CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

cadillac esp 800x300 Cadillac Eat. See. Play. Giveaway

Discover the outdoors from a whole new perspective, above the canopy at Trinity Forest Adventure Park in Dallas, in the Cadillac ‘Eat. See. Play.’ Giveaway.

One entry per day, per person. Must be 21 years of age or older. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch