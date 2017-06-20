DFW
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053
Flash Flood Kills 5 Children, 4 Adults At Popular Arizona Swim Hole
Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.
Neighborhood Reacts After Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Standoff
A day after police shot and killed a man in an Arlington neighborhood, residents are praising police, saying the standoff with the man could have easily turned into a hostage situation.
Latest Headlines
Hamlin Ends Joe Gibbs Racing Winless Skid At New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final laps to win Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and send Joe Gibbs racing to victory lane for the first time this season.
Choo Loses Fly In Sun With 2 Out In 9th, KC Shades Texas 4-3
The Royals snapped a five-game losing streak, and also ended a 12-game skid against the Rangers.
Eat
A Fort Worth Breakfast Hot Spot, Ol' South Pancake House
For over 55 years, Ol’ South Pancake House has been serving up legendary breakfast food with international favorites like Swedish Crepes, and their world famous German Pancake.
Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In DFW
There are some DFW-based restaurants and bars that specialize in perfect frozen concoctions. When looking for the perfect margarita, here are the best bars for frozen margaritas in the DFW area.
See
Tasha’s KRLD To Do List July 13-16, 2017
Check out all of the things to do this weekend around DFW with the KRLD 'To Do' list.
Tasha's KRLD To Do List: July 6-12, 2017
Summer is in full swing and there is plenty to do around DFW this week.
Play
Edgemere Is More Than Just A Place To Live
Imagine combining a five-star hotel with a cruise ship, and putting it right here in North Texas. That's what it's like to live at Edgemere.
Guide To DFW's Best 2017 Independence Day Events
Let freedom ring this Independence Day at one of DFW's phenomenal Fourth of July events.
7 Most Beautiful Mountain Ranges In The World
The world is home to phenomenally beautiful mountain ranges, formed tens of millions of years ago when colliding tectonic plates folded and upthrusted, buckling from the powerful movement. Today, we appreciate their vastly different appearances..
Most Scenic RV Campgrounds In America
Enjoy America's great outdoors by staying at any of these scenic RV campgrounds
America's Best Fourth Of July Parades
A preview of five of America's best Fourth of July parades
Best American History Vacation Spots
A look at five of the best American history vacation spots in five different sections of the country
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING:
Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Discover the outdoors from a whole new perspective, above the canopy at Trinity Forest Adventure Park in Dallas, in the Cadillac ‘Eat. See. Play.’ Giveaway.
One entry per day, per person. Must be 21 years of age or older. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.
