Country Double Header National Flyaway

CBS 11
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com
TXA 21
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
KRLD
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053
Dallas Montessori School Closed Monday And Tuesday For Sanitizing
White Rock Montessori School posted on its Facebook page that classes have been called off Monday and Tuesday for sanitizing.
Justin Timberlake Honors Prince During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Would Die 4 U."
Foles, Eagles Outshoot Patriots For 1st Super Bowl, 41-33
The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl by outscoring Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.
Twitter Blows Up Over Peter Dinklage-Morgan Freeman Super Bowl Ad
The Super Bowl ad starring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage in a lip-sync rap battle is breaking Twitter.
Eat
Sweet Job: Trio Of Judges Select Vermont's Best Maple Syrup
In the country's top maple producing state, Vermonters take their maple syrup seriously, and so do the judges at the annual maple contest.
Reba McEntire To Play KFC Founder Colonel Sanders In New Ads
The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of "country music flair." KFC has picked singer Reba McEntire to play the founder of the fried chicken chain.
See
Review: DSM's "The Color Purple"
Jimmy "The Saint" Christopher reviews DSM's The Color Purple.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announces Farewell Tour That Winds Through Dallas
Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour on May 4 in Florida, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released. The tour comes to Dallas on May 11.
Play
15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50
Don't break the bank this Valentine's Day. These gifts say a lot while costing you a little.
Best Cooking Classes In DFW
Whether wanting to learn how to cook from scratch or wanting to find out the most nutritional ways to prepare foods, from individual lessons to group sessions, the Dallas and Fort Worth area has plenty of options. Here are the best cooking classes in the DFW area.
Country Double Header National Flyaway
Enter for your chance to win a flyaway this March to Phoenix to experience a Cactus League Spring Training game and two nights of Country music at our Country Double Header concert.
105.3 The Fan Black Panther Watch Party
105.3 The Fan is hosting a special watch party of Black Panther.
TXA 21 Winter Comedy Games Jackpot
Need some extra cash this winter? TXA 21 wants to make you a winner!
DFW Boat Expo Giveaway
Register to win a pair of tickets to the DFW Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall. Valid any day from Feb 2-4 & 8-11.
VISIT FLORIDA
VISIT FLORIDA is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to the amazing South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island, Florida!
Travel
5 Surprise Romantic Getaways In The US
Celebrate Valentine's Day or any other romantic occasion by visiting any of these five American destinations.
America's 5 Best Comfort Food Spots
Five of the nation's traditional and very special places where comfort foods are served. Diners find such menu favorites as steak and potatoes, mac and cheese, burgers and fries, and old fashioned baked pies.
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
Tropical destinations are often a top choice for backpackers and other budget-minded travelers. Here's a closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world.
Country Double Header National Flyaway
