CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

DFW Restaurant Week Food And Wine Night

foodwine main2 DFW Restaurant Week Food And Wine Night

DFW Restaurant week kicks off in grand fashion with a night of music, food, wine and more at the DFW Restaurant Week Food & Wine Night Presented by your Metroplex Cadillac dealers.

Join us on Thursday August 3rd from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at One Arts Plaza in downtown Dallas. This exclusive event will tempt your senses with great wine from around the globe, food from the best restaurants in DFW and live music featuring Broadway singer/actress Linda Eder.

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE

Special $80 VIP tickets get you early entry to the event and free valet service along with tastings, spirits, beer and wine samplings plus commemorative glassware.

General Admission is only $50 and includes: Restaurant tastings, spirits, beer and wine samplings plus commemorative glassware.

About DFW Restaurant Week presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers

Celebrating 20 years in 2017, DFW Restaurant Week presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is known as summer’s hottest North Texas dining event! Each August diners enjoy delicious prix fixe dinners and lunches at more than 100 participating restaurants, with 20 percent of each meal going to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County. Since its creation by KRLD NewsRadio 1080 in 1997, the event has raised millions for its local charity partners, including nearly $700,000 raised in 2016 alone.

Get more info at DFWRestaurantWeek.com

food wine night sponsor logo soup copy DFW Restaurant Week Food And Wine Night

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch