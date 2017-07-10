DFW Restaurant Week Food And Wine Night

DFW Restaurant week kicks off in grand fashion with a night of music, food, wine and more at the DFW Restaurant Week Food & Wine Night Presented by your Metroplex Cadillac dealers.
Join us on Thursday August 3rd from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at One Arts Plaza in downtown Dallas. This exclusive event will tempt your senses with great wine from around the globe, food from the best restaurants in DFW and live music featuring Broadway singer/actress Linda Eder.
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE
Special $80 VIP tickets get you early entry to the event and free valet service along with tastings, spirits, beer and wine samplings plus commemorative glassware.
General Admission is only $50 and includes: Restaurant tastings, spirits, beer and wine samplings plus commemorative glassware.
About DFW Restaurant Week presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers
Celebrating 20 years in 2017, DFW Restaurant Week presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is known as summer’s hottest North Texas dining event! Each August diners enjoy delicious prix fixe dinners and lunches at more than 100 participating restaurants, with 20 percent of each meal going to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County. Since its creation by KRLD NewsRadio 1080 in 1997, the event has raised millions for its local charity partners, including nearly $700,000 raised in 2016 alone.
Get more info at DFWRestaurantWeek.com