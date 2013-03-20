KRLD App Of The Day

FRIDAY (11/10): Project Foodie

This is a cooking app for beginners and more expert chefs in training. This app has videos of all kinds. It’s there to help you make some favorite recipes. The app comes with all the timers you could possibly need to make sure that you don’t ruin anything. You don’t have to think about what measurements to use if you want to make a half portion or double shot of the recipe. You can set up your grocery lists. And it comes with other ways to make the presentation “food pron worthy”. All sorts of video tutorials to help with the preparation. Think of it as a cool cooking show in your kitchen, and you’re the chef. Project Foodie is a free app on iTunes.

THURSDAY (11/9): Plant Life Balance

Lots of people love to have some nice greenery sprucing up their homes and offices. But you might not know what plants would work best in your living room or your office. Here comes Augmented Reality to the rescue. You can take a look at your favorite plants and place them in a certain place through your smartphone. Take a picture of the plant, then turn your camera on to take a look at your place. Place the plant wherever you want, see if it works in that location. Plant Life Balance is a free app on iTunes and Android.

WEDNESDAY (11/8): Polaroid Instant Camera

Remember the first time you got to take pictures with the new Polaroid camera? The surprise as you hear the sound of the picture coming straight from the camera after you take a photo. This app takes you back to those days. It has a similar look to the old Polaroid camera viewfinder. You take the picture and what are you supposed to do next? You shake the picture to make it develop faster. This app makes you shake your phone to do the same thing. Develop the photo faster. Or you can blow on the phone to make it develop. Once you get your picture, you see that it looks like a Polaroid picture with the white border. Then with any good photo app, you can edit your picture and borders with more classic Polaroid looks. Instant the Polaroid Instant Camera is $2 on iTunes and Android. $1 on Amazon App store.

TUESDAY (11/7): Kudak Pro

There are still some people that prefer the old school method of taking pictures. We’re talking Kodak Instamatic that you would take to the Walgreens to get developed. You’d have to wait a day before you could see the pictures that you took. None of this instant photography where you can see it immediately. None of those fancy filters. What you shoot is what you get. And you have to wait. This app takes you back to those days. It has 24 shots in one film. You have to use up all 24 shots before you can turn the film in. Then you wait a day to see what it is you shot. This is the ultimate in patience. Oh, once you start shooting your pictures on that one film, you have to exercise restraint. After you shoot your last picture on the roll, you have to wait an hour before you can get another film. Kudak Pro is a free app on iTunes. It has an in-app purchase.

THURSDAY (11/2): Amazon (update)

Amazon has incorporated the latest Augmented Reality tech to its shopping app. The Amazon app now has a little camera icon. You take a picture of that item. With the AR tech, you can take that photo, and then you can virtually place it where you might want it to go in your house. You can see how it would fit with the rest of your décor. It uses the new ARKit that comes with iOS 11. No more guessing what that item will look like in your room. You use your camera to look at the rooms in your house. You place the picture inside the live view of the camera. You can even move it around, place it anywhere in the room. Virtually place it on a shelf. How does it look there? The app is the upgraded Amazon app, that upgrade is free on iTunes.

WEDNESDAY (11/1): Auto Color Splash

You’ve seen those pictures where the background is turned black and white and there’s something in the foreground that’s in vibrant color. The app lets you pick something in your color photo. For example, if you have an outfit that’s just striking and you want to highlight that color, everything else can fade to an artistic background of black and white. You draw a rectangle around the part of the picture that you want to stay in color and let the app convert the rest of the photo. It’s very dramatic. Auto Color Splash is free on iTunes and Android. It has in-app purchases

TUESDAY (10/31): AR Ruler & Tape Measure

Augmented reality is a real thing. Unless you’re a carpenter or a contractor, you probably don’t carry a tape measure with you. This is a ruler that incorporates AR. You can measure whatever you want on your smartphone. That includes everything that your camera can see. You only need the phone to do what you need to measure. Then the app lets you save all your measurements. AR Ruler and Tape Measure is a free app on iTunes.

FRIDAY (10/27): Track & Treat

Halloween is next Tuesday and parents are going to want to make sure they know where their kids are out grabbing up candy in the neighborhood. This app helps you keep track of where they are and how close are to coming home. It provides a real time map that you can see on your phone, your tablet or your computer. It uses their GPS to pinpoint them down to the foot. The app also lets you know when they’re headed back home so you can be ready for their return, and maybe raid their goodies when they step through the door. The app is part of the Glympse family of apps, so you can download them to use in other times of the year, not just Halloween. Track & Treat is a free app on Android.

THURSDAY (10/26): Hitlist

This is one of those apps that can help you get from here to there. Hitlist is a travel app that helps you find the lowest fares possible. You let the app know where you want to go. It works through all the different possibilities about the best times for you to book something. This one isn’t for you if you have locked in dates. This app scans through the deals that are available and looks for specials. It also shows you pictures of different locations. The app basically watches out for the best fares and tells you when they’re going to get as low as they will. Hitlist is best for you if you have flexible travel schedules. It’s a free app on iTunes.

WEDNESDAY (10/25): Ghost Lens

Halloween is less than a week away. This app lets you turn yourself into a spectre of your former self. Ghost Lens is the perfect way to have an out of body experience right next to yourself in your camera roll. Your Ghost Lens lets you fade yourself in and out. It has all the effects that you need. You can haunt your friends’ dreams. This works with photos or you can shoot yourself as a ghostly video. Add Gif animations to your final product. You can even make ghost stickers of yourself to send to your friends and family. Ghost Lens is a free app on iTunes and Android. It has in-app purchases.

TUESDAY (10/24): AirBrush

Everyone needs a good touchup, especially on their photos. This is an editing tool for your photos, something to let you put your best face forward. Take a picture and let the app take care of the imperfections that you see in your shots. There’s a filter to take out any blemishes. Bad lighting in the shot. There’s a concealer filter. There’s a smoothing filter to smooth out the lines. You get the picture and you’ll get a better picture. Then you can resize the final shot to just the right size. AirBrush, Selfie Retouch Pro is a free app on iTunes and Android. It has in-app purchases for more filters.

MONDAY (10/23): Gif Me Camera

Gifs are still a thing, right? Of course they are. Now, you don’t have to go searching through Gif sites to find just the right thing to add to a message. Make your own and you can star in them. You can use the app to capture them with your camera, you can import from your own video or photos from the camera roll. You can add your own text to spice up your gifs. Gif me Camera is $2 on iTunes and Android.

THURSDAY (10/19): Red Panic Button

There’s been so much talk about dangerous situations and what happens if you’re in one of them. This app is just what the title says. It’s a red panic button. When you go out and you want a little extra sense of safety, preset a phone number for the phone to call or send an email. Hit that button when you’re in trouble, it sends a message that has your location and address by using the GPS on your phone. It even can work with your Twitter account as well. There’s also an option to send panic messages on audio or video. Red Panic Button is a free app on iTunes and Android. It has an in-app purchase for more emergency features as well.

WEDNESDAY (10/18): Life Hacks

Lots of people love life hacks. They’re different simple things that can make your life easier. This is an app that gives you different life hacks every single day. There are no shortage of tips that you can use in your home or in your life. Some examples include: “when you need to remember to bring something with you, put your car keys on it the night before”. The app breaks it down to general life hacks, travel, money, food and fashion. There’s always something new and interesting. Life Hacks – Everyday Tips and Tricks. It’s a free app for now on iTunes.

TUESDAY (10/17): NBA AR

The Mavs start the regular season tomorrow night. Pro basketball came up with an app that lets you shoot virtual baskets whenever and wherever you feel like it. It’s a bit like Pokémon Go, where you use your camera as a background for the game itself. This is a pop-a-shot game that you can play anywhere. The app will scan where you’re pointing the phone, then put in an NBA level hoop and backboard. You play against the clock. The basket and ball are set against the background you have in your camera. NBA-AR is the official augmented reality app of the NBA. It’s a free app on iTunes.

MONDAY (10/16): Magic Call Pro

Let’s say you’re in an awkward situation. It’s a bad date. Or you really want to get out of a meeting. Maybe it’s the dullest conversation you have ever had. Now, your smartphone can be used for something besides taking selfies. This app will make your phone ring as if it’s an important phone call. It even makes your screen show that it’s an actual phone call coming in. You can customize what the Caller ID screen will look like when you need it to ring. You can schedule your magic call at a certain time. You can even make it look like it’s coming from one of your important contacts. Magic Call Pro is $2 on iTunes.

FRIDAY (10/13): Movies Anywhere

This is a brand new service that will probably end up as THE place to go when you want to buy a movie to stream wherever you are, or wherever you go. This app now combines different movie apps into one account. It lets you store your movies into one account, without the need to remember a bunch of different passwords. All your films go into your vault, whether they’re from Amazon, iTunes, Google or Vudu. Movies Anywhere has deals with 5 different movie studios as well to come out with new movie content. Oh, right now when you get the app, sign up with the service and connect your accounts, you get 5 free movies with it. Movies Anywhere is a free app on iTunes, Amazon and Android.

THURSDAY (10/12): Pocket Tools

Anyone can have an app that does one thing. This app does eight different things in one. It has a flashlight app that has 10 different levels of brightness. There’s a QR reader. You never know when you might come up on a rogue QR code. There’s a contacts reader. Gets rid of duplicates in your address book. It has a mirror. You can learn something with the Proverbs part and you don’t have to strain your eyes to see how much battery life you have left. Pocket Tools is a free app on iTunes. It has an in-app purchase to a pro level.

WEDNESDAY (10/11): Giphy World: AR

This is just a silly fun app that does nothing useful, except use your imagination. This app provides a combination of two of the most favorite things going today. Gifs and Augmented Reality. AR is coming out more and more with the new iOS 11. This app lets you dig into the Gif world and you can incorporate them into your real world with the use of your camera. You can put all kinds of Gifs in your house or your office or wherever you want them. Turn them into stickers that you put in messages. Pick your scenes, fill them up and share them. Giphy World: AR is a free app on iTunes

TUESDAY (10/10): Camera Plus

Sure, you can stick with your old camera app on your phone. It takes fine pictures. And I’m sure your Instagram account loves you for it. This app takes it a little step further. It gives you more control over how your photos come out. You get to control the light exposure, so you don’t have to wait til editing to change that. It has a stabilizer mode that gives you a steady-cam. The timer lets you be part of the picture instead of just the picture taker. It also has a zoom function to zoom in 6 times normal. The app also has a front facing camera flash for just the right lighting. More features with Camera Plus, like Scene Modes and a lot of editing feature. Camera Plus is $3 on iTunes

MONDAY (10/9): Official Dallas Mavericks

This is just what the title says, the official app of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. It has an ability to help you find the best ways to buy Mavs tickets. One thing it also has that other teams don’t is a mobile VR experience. It also has the latest stats, scores, and news from the Mavs. You can also use the app to get your team gear and keep up with all the Mavs on their social media. Official Dallas Mavericks is a free app on iTunes and Android.

FRIDAY (10/6): NHL

The Stars open the regular season tonight against the brand new team from Las Vegas. So, now’s the time for hockey fans to get the chance to follow the Stars or any other NHL team in the league from the first puck drop to the presentation of Lord Stanley’s Cup. With the subscription to NHL.TV, you can watch every game outside your home market either live or when YOU want to on demand. There are hockey radio broadcasts from all over the league. You can even listen to them in French if you want to. It’s filled with news and scores and videos. The official NHL app is free on iTunes. It has a subscription model that has a monthly or yearly fee.

THURSDAY (10/5): Best Food Feed

People love to eat out and try new restaurants. But who wants to go to a strange place and NOT know what’s good on the menu. This app is a community of like minded foodies. They know what they like at their favorite places and they want to share their knowledge with others. The app lets you find restaurants in more than 30 cities around the country. You’re in a strange city and you don’t know where to find the best kind of your favorite dish? This app has it, and there are photos to see what it is you’ll be ordering. It also narrows the choices down to near where you are, if that’s what you need. Best Food Feed is a free app on iTunes.

WEDNESDAY (10/4): MLB At Bat

The baseball playoffs started Tuesday with the first Wild Card game. With this app, you can follow every game through the World Series. Then you can decide if you want to keep it and subscribe again next season. MLB At Bat is the official app of Major League Baseball. It provides live coverage of all the games from Opening Day through the Series. It has streaming video of the games on MLB. TV. You can also listen to streaming radio broadcasts of your favorite baseball teams. The app also provides highlights of all the other games in play with the Live Look-ins. It has all the news, even classic games from the archives. MLB At Bat is a free app on iTunes and Android. It has subscription models as well

TUESDAY (10/3): Burner

This is a special second number for your smartphone. When you don’t want someone to know your real phone number. It lets you privately call, or text or send pictures. You can have one number for your personal dealings. This second one can work for your business, for example. Burner has a subscription model that allows you to get a third line as well. It also lets you swap numbers out up to a dozen times per year. No need to use burner phones. Burner is a free app on iTunes and Android. It also lets you test out a second number for 7 days for free. It has in app purchases and it’s a subscription based service.