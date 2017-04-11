MudBug Bash 2017

BUY TICKETS HERE
The tradition continues as 105.3 The Fan presents the 5th Annual Mudbug Bash!
Grab the family and head out to Levitt Pavilion in Arlington where you will not be able to pass up that sweet & spicy Cajun smell of boiling crawfish! Our seasoned mudbugs will certainly have your taste buds doing the tango!
Mudbug Bash Features: 3,500 pounds of Crawfish, Games, Beer, Specialty Drinks and FUN for the Whole Family!
Special Appearance by : “Rookie of the Year” Dak Prescott
LIVE Music by : Rob Baird & Casey JamesCome spend the afternoon in the park with the 105.3 The FAN hosts while getting your grub on!
*Mudbug Bash is a Rain or Shine Event – No Refunds
