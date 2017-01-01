105.3 The Fan

Rockers U2 Returning To AT&T Stadium For Joshua Tree Tour 2017 The Irish rock band U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their award winning release 'The Joshua Tree' with a world tour that will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Best Consignment Shops In DFW To Sell ClothingThere is no rule saying you need a budget as big as your mortgage to dress like you walked out of a magazine. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is teeming with consignment shops, glittered with eternally elegant, trendy and unique items you can add to your wardrobe to suit your style and your wallet.