DISD To Take In, Educate Evacuated ChildrenDallas ISD confirms it is setting up to accept the evacuee children as they arrive in Dallas.
Harvey Evacuee Shelters Open In Fort WorthWilkerson-Greines Activity Center was used as a similar shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Dallas Mayor: Tens Of Thousands More Harvey Evacuees Could Come To DFWThe Mayor made his comments one day before the city is set to open a mega-shelter for 5,000 evacuees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.
They Didn't Think They'd Get Out Until They Jumped Into The Big Truck“I don’t know what would have happened without the truck, or him driving,” Janeth Tovar said.
Cowboys Vs Texans Preseason Game Moved To ArlingtonBecause of the flooding in Houston related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game will be played in Arlington instead.
Residents In Photo Of Flooded Nursing Home 'Doing Fine'The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
Celebrities Raising Money For Harvey Relief, And How You Can HelpKevin Hart kicked off his campaign with a $25,000 donation and a post calling on fellow celebrities like Jay-Z, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake to follow suit.
North Texans Stuck On Cruise Ship For Extra WeekFrustrated and helpless are words usually not associated with a cruise. But that's how some North Texans are feeling who are still stranded at sea because of Hurricane Harvey.
Astros, Rangers To Play 3-Game Series In Florida Due To Houston FloodingCBS11 confirmed the Rangers will head to Tampa at 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Report: 6 Feared Dead In Houston; Van Swept AwayA television station is reporting that six family members are believed to have drowned in Houston when their van was swept away by floodwaters.
Gov. Abbott Deploys Entire Texas National Guard To Flood, Storm Ravaged AreasGov. Abbott: "There are many heroes in Houston who saved the lives of their fellow Texans. Texans helping Texans is what we do. I'm proud to be a Texan."
Anheuser-Busch Stops Canning Beer To Send Water To Harvey VictimsInstead of ice cold beer, Anheuser-Busch's Georgia factory is producing thousands of cans of water to ship into the flood-ravaged areas.

