Baltimore Makes Orkin’s Top 10 ‘Rattiest Cities’ ListThe metro regions are ranked, Orkin says, by the number of rodent treatments the company performed from September 15, 2016 to September 15 of this year. Matt Yurus reports.
Women ID As Assault, Harassment Victims With ‘Me Too’ TweetsThe campaign quickly trended on Twitter and Facebook, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Matt Yurus reports.
Al Michaels Sorry For 'Sunday Night Football' Weinstein JokeNBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during "Sunday Night Football." Matt Yurus reports.
State Of Emergency Declared Ahead Of White Nationalist Speech At UFSpencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August. Matt Yurus reports.
An online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted Holocaust victim Anne Frank.Screenshots of the costume for sale at HalloweenCostumes.com posted to social media show a smiling girl wearing World War II-era clothing and a beret. Matt Yurus reports.
Drone Collides With Commercial Airplane, 8 People On BoardCanadian officials say that a drone struck a passenger plane while it was on its final approach into Quebec City.