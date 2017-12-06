DFW Moments: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
They say "If you build it, they will come." Owner Jerry Jones did not disappoint when he built the new home of the Dallas Cowboys.
IKEA Opening New Store In Grand PrairieBring on the Swedish meatballs! A new IKEA store will open its doors in Grand Prairie in a week.
Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateIt's going to be a cold one Thursday with highs in the mid-40's.
Colder Temperatures/Some Sleet Coming Later This WeekThis week continues to be chilly across North Texas, and even colder temperatures are coming Thursday into Friday morning, which could be below the freezing mark.
Crews In California Continue Battling Several WildfiresFirefighters in California have been struggling with strong winds and low humidity in their battle against several dangerous wildfires.

Colder Temperatures/Some Sleet Coming Later This WeekThis week continues to be chilly across North Texas, and even colder temperatures are coming Thursday into Friday morning, which could be below the freezing mark.

House Approves New Concealed Hand Gun BillThe House has approved a Republican bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines. Matt Yurus reports.
For The First Time In 7 Years, There Are More Homeless In USThe nation's homeless population increased this year for the first time since 2010, driven by a surge in the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and other West Coast cities. Matt Yurus reports.
