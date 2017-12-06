DFW Moments: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

House Approves New Concealed Hand Gun BillThe House has approved a Republican bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines. Matt Yurus reports.
For The First Time In 7 Years, There Are More Homeless In USThe nation's homeless population increased this year for the first time since 2010, driven by a surge in the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and other West Coast cities. Matt Yurus reports.
IKEA Opening New Store In Grand PrairieBring on the Swedish meatballs! A new IKEA store will open its doors in Grand Prairie in a week.