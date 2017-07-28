Ice Cube Talks About The 'BIG 3' In Big DIce Cube is bringing his BIG 3 league of 3-on-3 basketball to the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Spieth Celebrates 24th Birthday At House Of BluesJordan Spieth won the British Open over the weekend, and turned 24 years old on Thursday. He celebrated earlier in the week at the House of Blues in Dallas with country music stars Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers.

Postcard From (Cowboys Training) CampDez Bryant pulled a kid out of the crowd Tuesday to play catch after practice.

Virginia Police Drop Charges Against WhiteheadThe shoplifting charges against former Cowboys player Lucky Whitehead have been dropped after police stated that they had the wrong guy.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Talks Training Camp, Hall Of FameDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with CBS 11's Bill Jones about the start of training camp and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jason Witten Embraces Leadership RoleAs he does every year. Jason Witten hosting his score foundation dinner and we were there.