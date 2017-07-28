More Sports

Ice Cube Talks About The 'BIG 3' In Big DIce Cube is bringing his BIG 3 league of 3-on-3 basketball to the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Spieth Celebrates 24th Birthday At House Of BluesJordan Spieth won the British Open over the weekend, and turned 24 years old on Thursday. He celebrated earlier in the week at the House of Blues in Dallas with country music stars Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers.
Postcard From (Cowboys Training) CampDez Bryant pulled a kid out of the crowd Tuesday to play catch after practice.
Virginia Police Drop Charges Against WhiteheadThe shoplifting charges against former Cowboys player Lucky Whitehead have been dropped after police stated that they had the wrong guy.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Talks Training Camp, Hall Of FameDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with CBS 11's Bill Jones about the start of training camp and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Jason Witten Embraces Leadership RoleAs he does every year. Jason Witten hosting his score foundation dinner and we were there.

Dennis Smith Jr. Talks To CBS11's Bill Jones After Being Drafted By The MavsDennis Smith Jr. says he looks forward to playing with Dirk!
Funny Video: Parents Surprise DaughterDaughters reaction to finding out she is not going to grandparent's house, but to an Ed Sheeran concert
Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Tossing PackagesA man from Fort Worth posted video online showing an Amazon delivery driver throwing packages onto a driveway instead of gently taking them to the front door.
